Flood Watch continues for many Chicago-area rivers

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
926 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers...
Des Plaines River near Des Plaines affecting Cook County
Des Plaines River at River Forest affecting Cook County
Des Plaines River at Riverside affecting Cook County
Du Page River near Plainfield affecting Will County
Du Page River at Shorewood affecting Will County
Iroquois River at Rensselaer affecting Jasper County
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County
Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Iroquois County
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Grundy and Will Counties
Mazon River near Coal City affecting Grundy County
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County
Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County
Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle County
W Br Du Page River near Warrenville affecting Du Page County
Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County
Des Plaines River near Gurnee affecting Lake County
Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire affecting Lake County
Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater affecting Kane and McHenry
Counties
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties
Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties
.Moderate to locally heavy rain fell over portions of the region
Saturday afternoon and evening, with the chance for additional
heavy rain Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall forecasts are highly
uncertain and if less rain than forecast occurs, crests would be
substantially lower than currently forecast and flooding may not
occur. Closely monitor updated forecasts.