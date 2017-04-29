× Flood Watch continues for many Chicago-area rivers

Flood Watch National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 926 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers... Des Plaines River near Des Plaines affecting Cook County Des Plaines River at River Forest affecting Cook County Des Plaines River at Riverside affecting Cook County Du Page River near Plainfield affecting Will County Du Page River at Shorewood affecting Will County Iroquois River at Rensselaer affecting Jasper County Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Iroquois County Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Grundy and Will Counties Mazon River near Coal City affecting Grundy County Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle County W Br Du Page River near Warrenville affecting Du Page County Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County Des Plaines River near Gurnee affecting Lake County Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire affecting Lake County Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater affecting Kane and McHenry Counties Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee Counties Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties .Moderate to locally heavy rain fell over portions of the region Saturday afternoon and evening, with the chance for additional heavy rain Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall forecasts are highly uncertain and if less rain than forecast occurs, crests would be substantially lower than currently forecast and flooding may not occur. Closely monitor updated forecasts.