Flood Warnings in effect for segments of the Illinois, Fox and the East Branch of the DuPage Rivers
9:30PM CDT…Due to heavy 1 to 3-inch rains Saturday afternoon and overnight with additional rainfall expected Sunday the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a flood warning for the following Rivers in northeast Illinois…
- The East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook affecting Will County. Moderate Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above flood Sunday morning, crest at 21.1 feet Monday and fall below flood Tuesday.
- The Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties. Minor Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon, rising to 13.4 feet by Monday evening and falling below flood Thursday.
- The Fox River at Dayton affecting LaSalle County. Moderate Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon, cresting at 15.1 feet Monday evening, falling below flood Thursday.
- Illinois River at Morris affecting Grundy County. Major Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday evening and continue to rise cresting at 22.2 feet Monday evening, eventually falling below flood Friday.
- The Illinois River at Ottawa affecting LaSalle County. Major Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above food stage Sunday evening, cresting at 469.7 feet Tuesday morning, falling below flood Saturday.
- The Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties. Major Flooding. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon and reach 31.2 feet by Tuesday evening.