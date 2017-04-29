× Flood Advisory in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area including Chicago until 10PM CDT this Saturday evening

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1000 PM CDT * At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to occasionally heavy rain across the advisory area. Many areas have already seen one to one and a half inches of rain this afternoon, with up to an additional half inch to an inch possible early this evening before the rain tapers off by mid evening. * Area depicted by light-green shading on the highlighted map. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated and rising and ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas is occurring or imminent.