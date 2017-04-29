× Chicago area continues to rest in area of potentially Excessive Rainfall/Marginal Risk of severe storms

As low pressure moves northeast out of Texas today, passing over the Chicago area Sunday, an expanding area of convection-triggering widespread thunderstorms will spread over Illinois/Indiana into the western Great Lakes. Here in Chicago we rest on the northern periphery of not only excessive rainfall and potential flooding, but also may experience a few embedded severe thunderstorms during the period with damaging winds and large hail, especially in the afternoon Sunday.

The latest guidance forecast out of the National Weather Prediction Centers continue to position the extreme weather portion of this developing storm system (rainfall 5 to 10-inches and an Enhanced probability of severe storms) to our south over portions of Missouri and Arkansas into southern Illinois, expanding outward in all directions. The Excessive Rainfall Risk areas for today and tonight are outlined on the highlighted map.

Here in northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana we still anticipate the forecast 2 to 4-inch total rainfall to trigger flooding as our main concern with flash-flooding likely as downpours pass over the same locations and then the subsequent rise of river levels from the excessive runoff later Sunday into the first part of next week.

Excessive rainfall 7AM Sunday to 7AM Monday…