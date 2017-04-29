Bears add three on final day of NFL Draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears general manager Ryan Pace continued his run on unconventional picks Saturday, adding three more prospects to the mix.

Pace waited until the fourth round to make his first selection on the defensive side of the ball, trading the team’s sixth round pick to move up five spots and take Alabama safety Eddie Jackson.

Jackson played in only eight games as a senior after breaking his leg while returning a punt for the Crimson Tide.

Although his medical history may be a bit dicey, he was widely considered a sleeper for the final day of the draft.

Ironically, Jackson was actually sleeping when he got the call from Halas Hall.

Eddie Jackson was sleeping when the Bears called to say they had drafted him. Saturday naps are undefeated. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 29, 2017

A day after bringing “Baby Gronk” into the fold, the Bears drafted a running back known as ‘the human joystick.’

Tarik Cohen is listed at 5’6″, 179 pounds, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in agility.

Cohen scampered for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record 5,619 yards in four seasons at North Carolina A&T while punching in 61 career touchdowns.

The Bears rounded out their offensive front with their last remaining pick, selecting guard Jordan Morgan from Kutztown University in the fifth round.

Morgan only played half a season of high school football, but is considered ‘very raw’ with the potential to fill in at tackle as well as guard.