Areal Flood Warning for portions of Kendall, Livingston, LaSalle and Grundy Counties in Illinois until 2:45AM CDT Sunday

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois...
La Salle County in north central Illinois...
Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...
* Until 245 AM CDT
* At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
which will continue to cause flooding. Up to three inches of rain
have already fallen in some portions of the warned area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Joliet, Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Peru,
Marseilles, Oglesby, Seneca, Serena, La Salle, Coal City, Spring
Valley, Diamond, Sheridan, Utica, North Utica, Wenona and Mazon.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to a half an inch are possible
through 10 pm especially across eastern La Salle...northern Grundy
and Kendall counties before heavier rainfall ends prior to midnight.