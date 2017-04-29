× A few years back in March, we had a string of days that reached 80. What was that year?

Dear Tom,

— Mel Dormer, Aurora

Dear Mel,

You are remembering the historically warm March of 2012. With an average temperature of 53.5 degrees, the month averaged 15.6 degrees above normal and easily ranks as the city’s warmest March on record, besting runner-up March 1910’s 48.6-degree average temperature by nearly five degrees. It hosted a record eight days with highs of at least 80 degrees in a month that had never logged more than two. The unseasonable warmth started March 14 with a high of 81 and was followed by consecutive highs of 81, 82, 81 and 81. After a brief “cooldown” to 78 on March 19, the city basked in three more 80s from March 20 to 22 with highs of 85, 87 and 83. Area trees were in full bloom before April, and for the first time in history, the Wrigley Field ivy was green for the Cubs’ home opener.