White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Detroit

* The White Sox and the Tigers were scheduled to open the season with a four-game series in Chicago April 3-6, but because of the weather ended up playing just two contests, which they split. Detroit was 8-1 at home against the White Sox in 2016.

* The White Sox have outscored their opponents 33-10 during their current four-game winning streak. They are batting .345 (48/139) as a team (.357 with RISP) in these contests.

* The Tigers torched the Mariners for 19 runs in the first game of their just completed three-game series, but managed a total of just one run in the last two contests. The last time Detroit scored one or fewer run in three straight contests in the same season was August 15-17, 2016.

* Nicholas Castellanos has scored at least one run in each of his last five games versus AL Central teams. This is the longest active streak by any AL player in divisional games.

* When Mike Pelfrey defeated the White Sox in Chicago last July 21, he snapped his streak of nine consecutive winless road starts versus AL Central opponents.

* Matthew Boyd threw six innings of no run, one-hit ball, in his lone home start in 2017. The last Detroit pitcher to throw 6+ scoreless innings in each of his first two home starts of any season was Doyle Alexander, who did it in his first three home starts for the Tigers, August 20-September 14, 1987.