Wheaton native Corey Davis selected by the Titans in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA – All of the buzz in Chicago about the NFL Draft came three picks before his selection, but the Windy City had a reason to feel proud on Thursday night.

Wheaton native Corey Davis, a record-breaking receiver for Western Michigan, was selected fifth overall in the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He was on hand at the selections in Philadelphia to show off his No. 1 Titans jersey on stage and pose for pictures with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Just a two-star recruit coming out of Wheaton Warrenville South High School, Davis blossomed into one of the FBS’ best receivers at Western Michigan. He’s the division’s all-time receiving yardage leader with 5,286 yards with the Broncos, including 1,500 yards on 97 receptions in 2016.

Davis’ efforts earned him the Mid-American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award as Western Michigan finished the regular season undefeated and earned a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

This is the second time a member of the Davis family has been apart of the NFL. Corey’s brother Titus was on the practice squad of four teams before announcing his retirement in 2016.