Viral sensation Tay Zonday talks 10 year anniversary of `Chocolate Rain`

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's hard to believe that it's been 10-years and 12 million views since Tay Zonday uploaded his song, "Chocolate Rain" to the internet.

America loves it and loved Tay's deep voice as well as the way he "moves away from the mic to breathe in."

Since then, things have gone well for Tay, he's a commercial voice actor and spokesperson for lots of brands. He's also still a good keyboard player and keeps releasing music.

He talked to WGN Morning News about the success and what "Chocolate Rain" actually means. He also showed us his 10th Anniversary acoustic version.