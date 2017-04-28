Take a ride on Great America’s new virtual reality ride ‘Drop of Doom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Guests at Six Flags Great America will have the chance for a different kind of scare.

The park's newest attraction features a virtual reality ride where thrill seekers have to survive giant spiders. It's called the "Drop of Doom."

You get to man a futurist gunship in a battlefield and fight the huge spiders -- not a good experience if you suffer from arachnophobia.

The attraction opens Saturday, and Marcus Leshock tested it out Friday morning. Check out his ride in the video above.