Soto’s 2-run single leads White Sox past Tigers, 7-3

DETROIT — Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park on Friday night.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the White Sox, who won their fifth straight.

Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (0-1) allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the eighth. Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos committed two errors in the inning, and three in the game, leading to Soto’s go-ahead hit.

Former Tigers pitcher Mike Pelfrey started for Chicago and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out two.

Detroit got to Pelfrey early, jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on Justin Upton’s bases loaded, two-run single. The Tigers loaded the bases again that inning, but Jim Adduci grounded into a double play to end the threat.