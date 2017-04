Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- A man crashed his car on the tri-state tollway when he tried to avoid a traffic stop.

At around 2:30 a.m. a trooper attempted to pull over a car but the vehicle did not stop. There was a crash and the police were able to take one person from the car into custody. The search is ongoing for the second offender.

A police officer was taken to the hospital but there is no word yet on his injuries.

