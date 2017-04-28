× Piece by piece, woman helps comfort kids

Francine Spacek is passionate about two things: children and fabric.

An interior designer for 40 years, Spacek got tired of watching manufacturers at the Merchandise Mart get rid of what she calls, perfectly fine pieces of fabric. So she decided to turn their trash into a child’s treasure and put the wasted material to good use.

12 years ago she founded SEWonderful quilts, an organization where volunteers sew the fabric pieces together to make comfort quilts for kids with life threatening diseases.

Francine Spacek is one of Chicago’s very own.