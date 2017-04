× Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Lake Barrington

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — Union Pacific Northwest Metra trains are halted in both directions after a pedestrian was struck in Lake Barrington.

Cuba Road west of Highway 14 is closed due to the crash. Metra is warning of delays along the line.

The condition of the pedestrian is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.