Mild April to end on a cool, soggy note

April’s final weekend may best be described as a “washout”. Sporadic showers early Saturday are expected to increase Saturday afternoon and continue intermittently through Sunday night before tapering to light showers early Monday as developing low pressure moves from central Oklahoma to northeast Iowa. With ample moisture in place, heavy rainfall is expected , totaling 1-3 inches across much of the Chicago area with larger totals possible, especially south and east of the city. Flash flood watches have been posted in advance of the storm from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Raw and windy weather will accompany the rain Saturday as strong northeast winds hold Chicago’s temperatures in the 40s, though somewhat milder conditions arrive Sunday as the mercury rises into the 50s, increasing the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Despite April’s cool exit, the month is still expected to finish more than five degrees above normal.