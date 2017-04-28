× Man admits to raping, but not strangling, woman in Schaumburg

(CHICAGO) An admitted rapist says he doesn’t remember murdering a woman because he was drunk.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya is charged with the first degree murder of Tiffany Thrasher.

Thrasher was attacked in her apartment in Schaumburg on April 16.

A Cook County Judge ordered Mejia-Maya be held without bond.

Prosecutors say he admitted to holding a hand over Thrasher’s mouth as he raped her. But he did not remember strangling her.

Thrasher’s body had marks on the face, along with cuts and bruises.

Mejia-Maya was arrested in Florida.

Prosecutors say he told police he noticed Thrasher was not moving when he left her apartment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on him.

That could mean deportation.

Police say Mejia-Maya entered through an unlocked window.

He lived directly across from Thrasher’s first floor apartment.