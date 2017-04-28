Lunchbreak: Mac n cheese waffle, prepared by Chef Frank Kwiatkowski, Baderbrau Kitchen

Chef Frank Kwiatkowski

Baderbräu

2515 S. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

(312) 890-2728

www.baderbrau.com/

Mac & Cheese Waffle

Yields 6 waffles

Ingredients:

waffle batter

mac & cheese

5 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 strips bacon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare mac & cheese and set aside. Prepare waffle batter and set aside. Add 5 cups shredded cheese to waffle batter. Add 3 cups mac & cheese. Preheat waffle maker. Scoop 1 1/2 cups of waffle batter into waffle maker. Cook for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove waffle. Top waffle with desired toppings (e.g. bacon, cheese, mac & cheese, etc.) Place waffle with toppings on cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, cut and serve.

Waffles

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose Flour

1 3/4 cups milk

1/2 cup vegetable Oil

1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Beat eggs in large bowl. Beat in remaining ingredients until smooth.

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. dried noodles (macaroni, gemelli or your favorite type)

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 gallon whole milk

8 oz cream cheese

16 Slices America cheese

16 oz sharp cheddar, shredded

1/2 oz sriracha

1 oz white wine

1 Tablespoon salt

Directions:

Boil noodles per instructions on box. Melt butter with paprika in saucepan over medium heat. Add milk and warm on low heat. Melt cream cheese and American cheese in milk. Bring to a low simmer. Add sharp cheddar, cover and turn off heat. Let mixture sit for 5 minutes. Stir until completely melted. Add sriracha and white wine, stir and add cooked noodles.