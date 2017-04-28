× Latest guidance – still looking for 2 to 4-inches-plus rainfall here this weekend

The latest guidance forecast out of the National Weather Prediction Center Quantitative Precipitation Branch is relatively unchanged from yesterday. After a band of showers/isolated thunderstorms moves through this Friday afternoon/evening with showers hovering over southern portions of our area tonight, the “main event” low pressure is expected to move northeast out of the Texas Panhandle spreading showers and thunderstorm downpours totaling 2 to 4-inches-plus over our area Saturday and Sunday into Monday. Widespread ponding, localized flooding and rivers expanding out of their banks with extended flooding into next week are a real possibility here and even harder-hit downstate as well.

The maps below depict projected rainfall totals from 7AM Saturday to 7AM Sunday and 7AM Sunday to 7AM Monday respectively. The delineating lines depict about an inch and a half north of Chicago to 3-inches south from 7AM Saturday until 7AM Sunday and another one and a half inches area-wide from 7AM Sunday until 7AM Monday.

Expected rainfall 7AM Saturday to 7AM Sunday…

Expected rainfall 7AM Sunday until 7AM Monday…