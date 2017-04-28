Judge rules against Chicago schools in funding lawsuit

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has ruled against the Chicago Public School’s lawsuit over the funding of education by the state of Illinois.

Judge Franklin Ulyses Valderrama on Friday denied a CPS motion for an injunction seeking to bar the state from distributing education funds in a discriminatory manner. He also ruled in favor of the state’s motion to dismiss the case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument.

CPS had argued that the way the state funds its schools violates the civil rights of Chicago’s predominantly-minority student population.

CPS educates 20 percent of Illinois students, but the district only receives 15 percent of state funding.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool has said the judge’s decision could mean the district would end the school year three weeks early, due to a funding shortfall.