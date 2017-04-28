Fun in the kitchen with Adam Richman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spinach Pie Cooking Demo

1. Show ingredients for spinach pie; ingredients will be displayed in bowls, explaining

each ingredient and where it can be sourced.

2. Begin by greasing a large glass baking dish with olive oil. Note that oven needs to

be preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Dice part of the onion. SWAP to fully diced onion in a bowl.

4. In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining olive oil. Note that it should be on low

to medium heat.

5. Add the diced onion and a large pinch of salt. Note that the onion should be

sautéed until translucent, about three minutes. SWAP to sautéed onions in a large

bowl.

6. To the large bowl, add the spinach, ricotta, 3/4 of the mozzarella, egg ebaters,

bread crumbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

7. Put on disposable gloves and mix the ingredients with hands. Note that if viewers

can use a spoon to mix if not comfortable using their hands.

8. Scrape and transfer the combined mixture into the prepared baking dish

9. Top with the remaining mozzarella. Note that this can be omitted to make a

healthier dish or alternate vegan, soy, almond milk cheeses can be used.

10. Note that the pie will bake for 45 minutes, until the pie is set and the top is golden

and slightly crusty.

11. SWAP to cooled, previously prepared spinach pie in the pan.

Ingredients

Bottle of olive oil

Onion to be diced on camera

Diced onion

Salt and pepper

3 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped spinach, thawed in a bowl

1 pound low-fat/part-skim ricotta cheese

1 pound part-skim mozzarella cheese, cut into small chunks/cubs

1/2 cup of shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese for topping

1 pint of Egg Beaters

3/4 cup of Progresso Italian bread crumbs

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Equipment

Non-stick sauté pan

Cutting Board

Knives

Large bowl to mix

8 smaller/large bowls for ingredients

Wooden spoon

Translucent/disposable gloves to mix