Flash Flood Watch for the portion of the Chicago area along and east of Interstate-55 including Chicago into northwest Indiana – in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and Indiana,
including the following areas, in Illinois, Cook, Ford,
Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, and Will. In Indiana,
Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter.
* From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.
* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected through the weekend. By
Monday morning, a large area of 3 to 6 inches of rain is
expected along and east of Interstate 55 including much of
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Locally higher amounts
are possible with thunderstorms. At the current time, the
heaviest rain is expected Saturday afternoon through Saturday
night.
* While there is high confidence in widespread rainfall through
the weekend, confidence is low in exactly where the heaviest
axis of rain will fall.
* In addition to potential flooding of streets and roads in
flood prone areas, area rivers and streams are also likely to
experience flooding. This would persist for several days after
the rain ends.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.