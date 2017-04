Fastest U.S. Marathon Record Holder Ryan Hall Talks About Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RYAN HALL IS A RETIRED AMERICAN LONG-DISTANCE RUNNER WHO REPRESENTED THE U.S. IN THE 2008 AND 2012 OLYMPIC GAMES. HE HOLDS THE U.S. RECORD IN THE HALF MARATHON AND ALSO THE FASTEST MARATHON RECORD FOR ANY AMERICAN-BORN RUNNER. HALL KNOWS FIRST-HAND THE IMPACT ADOPTION CAN HAVE ON THE LIFE OF A CHILD AND THE CHALLENGES FAMILIES FACE ON THE JOURNEY TO WELCOMING THEIR CHILDREN HOME. HE AND HIS WIFE SARA, ALSO AN ELITE PROFESSIONAL RUNNER, ADOPTED FOUR SISTERS IN 2015 FROM ETHIOPIA, A PART OF THE WORLD THEY’D GROWN TO LOVE THROUGH THEIR TRAINING AND MISSION VISITS.

TWITTER: @RYANHALL3