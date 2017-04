Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- Police are searching for three men who broke into a gun range in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning.

Investigators say the thieves got into the Eagle Sports Range on 159th Street by breaking a window with a large cinder block.

The stores surveillance system recorded the three black men taking guns and putting them in backpacks.

They took about 40 firearms, then got away in a blue car.