× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Boston

* The Cubs have won their last three games against the Red Sox and lead the all-time series 7-5. The clubs last met in the 2014 season.

* Chicago is 5-0 (1.000) against left-handed starting pitchers this season, compared to just 7-9 (.438) against right-handed ones. That .562 win-percentage differential is the largest in the majors (minimum 2 G vs LHS & 2 G vs RHS).

* Of Jason Heyward’s 16 total runs batted in this season, 15 have come in road games. Those 15 RBI are the third most in road games by any player this season (Ryan Zimmerman, Was, 19 & Daniel Murphy, Was, 17).

* Andrew Benintendi has 11 runs batted in this season, with nine of those coming with runners in scoring position and two outs. Those nine RBI are third most by any player in the AL; he is batting .500 (6/12) with RISP and two outs this season.

* Jake Arrieta is 7-0 with a 2.32 (17/66) ERA in his last 10 road interleague starts. This 10-game undefeated streak is the third-longest active one in the majors (streaks exclude any relief appearances).

* Drew Pomeranz is winless (0-2, 4.35 ERA) in 16 career interleague appearances (four starts). However, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 (0/11.0) ERA in his last two starts against the Cubs, striking out 13 batters in his 11.0 innings of work.