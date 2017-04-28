Community mourns as investigation into girl’s death continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILL COUNTY, Ill. -- The mother of a toddler found dead inside a suburban home thanked the community for its support.

Sheri Gordon visited a memorial outside the house today in Joliet Township.

Police say her daughter, 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found early Thursday morning under a couch inside her home.

There were no signs of bruising or other injuries, but investigators are still calling the cause of death "suspicious."

The Will County coroner's office reported inconclusive autopsy results Thursday.

In a statement, the office said further study is needed to determine why Semaj was found dead. Final results will depend on toxicology results and the police investigation.