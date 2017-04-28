× Bulls Game 6 Notes For Friday @ Boston

* The Celtics outscored the Bulls, 24-12, over the final 10 minutes of Game 5 to claim the first home victory in the series by either team. Boston is looking to become fourth team all-time to come back and win a seven-game series after losing Game 1 and 2 at home (Mavericks in 7 – 2005, Rockets in 7 – 1994, Lakers in 6 – 1969).

* The Bulls are 16-12 (.571) all-time in Game 6, including 10-7 (.588) at home. Chicago has never come back to win a playoff series after being down two games to three, but has forced a Game 7 in five of 12 such occasions, most recently against Boston in the 2009 Eastern Conference First Round (won Game 6, 128-127, in triple overtime).

* The Celtics limited the Bulls to just five offensive rebounds in Game 5 after allowing 58 in Games 1-4. It was the second fewest offensive boards Chicago has had in any game this season (four against the Thunder on February 1).

* Al Horford became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2003 to record 20+ points, 7+ rebounds and 7+ assists in a playoff game (21 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists in Game 5 – based on primary career position).

* Dwyane Wade joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only Chicago players since 1985 to record 25+ points 10+ rebounds and 7+ assists in a playoff game (26 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists in Game 5). Wade has done this in two other postseason games in his career, both coming against the 76ers in the 2011 Eastern Conference First Round.

* During the regular season, the Bulls were 1-6 when Jimmy Butler scored fewer than 15 points. Butler has scored 14 points in two of Chicago’s three losses this series (Game 3 and 5 – had 33 points in Game 4 loss).