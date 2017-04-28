× Blackhawks trade goalie Scott Darling to Hurricanes for third round draft pick

CHICAGO – The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goalie Scott Darling to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange a third round draft pick.

The Blackhawks announced the trade in a statement saying the third round pick was “previously acquired by Carolina from the Ottawa Senators.”

“We could count on Scott in any situation as he was always reliable,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman said in the statement.. “We appreciate his contributions to the Blackhawks organization–including a Stanley Cup Championship team–and we wish him well as he continues his career in Carolina.”