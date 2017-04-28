Bears Insider breaks down shocking Trubisky pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Drastic needs require drastic measures. Bears general manager Ryan Pace says you can't sit on your hands if you want to be great, so that's exactly what the Bears did by trading up to get North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

They sent three draft picks to the 49ers to get him with the second overall pick. It's the highest the Bears have drafted a quarterback since Rex Grossman in 2003.

Our WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge was not completely surprised by the move and he breaks down some of Trubisky's college highlights to provide hope for Bears fans.