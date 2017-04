× Bears add big TE in 2nd Round

Ryan Pace traded up in the 1st round Thursday to draft Mitch Trubisky, Friday, the Bears GM traded down from the 36th pick to the 45th pick in the 2nd Round to select Division II TE Adam Shaheen from Ashland.

Shaheen led all college TE’s with 16 touchdown catches. ¬†Shaheen has been dubbed “Baby Gronk” for his resemblence to Patriots All-Pro TE Rob Gronkowski.