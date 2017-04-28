Around Town visits the Driehaus Awards for Fashion Excellence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Driehaus Design Initiative will celebrate the future of fashion at The 16th Annual Driehaus Awards for Fashion Excellence tomorrow night (Friday, April 28)

The event features a runway show highlighting the talents of 25 top emerging Chicago fashion design students from the four local fashion design schools:

-Columbia College Chicago,

-Dominican University,

-The Illinois Institute of Art – Chicago,

-the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The Driehaus Awards for Fashion Excellence

Friday, April 28, 6:30 PM

Vintage Studios, 700 S. Desplaines St.

http://www.DriehausDesign.org