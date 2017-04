BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Five children and one adult were critically injured in a crash in Bensenville this afternoon.

The crash happened in the 200 block of West Grand.

Police there say the youngest child is five months old, the oldest is 9.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Three cars were involved in the crash. It’s not clear if the victims were all in one car.

DuPage County officials are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.