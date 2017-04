× $4 billion tri-state expansion will move forward

CHICAGO — A four billion dollar expansion of the Tri-State tollway will forge ahead.

The Illinois tollway board has approved plans to expand the road from 95th to Balmoral.

It’s the most congested part of the tollway.

The plan calls for building additional lanes, making a wider inner median and improving the interchanges at 290 and I-55.

Construction is expected to start in 2021.

42.027834 -87.865369