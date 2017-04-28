Flood Watch for most Chicago area rivers — 3 to 5-inches-plus rainfall Saturday – Monday could put most Chicago-area rivers in flood
A Flood Watch is in effect for most Chicago-area rivers from Sunday into at least the middle of next week due to anticipated heavy rains this weekend into the first part of next week. Latest projections by the National Weather Prediction Center Qualitative Precipitation Branch have Saturday-Monday rainfall totals over the Chicago-area ranging from 3-inches northern portion to 5-plus-inches southern portion. Some of our rivers are already flowing near bankfull and should these projections materialize, it would probably put most, of the Chicago-area rivers in flood – ranging from Minor to Record levels. Rivers under a Flood Watch are shown in dark green on the highlighted map.
Assuming rainfall forecasts are approximately correct, following is a list of rivers, the approximate time of initial flooding, and the eventual maximum flood potential per the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
River Initial Flood/Potential Flood
Illinois
at LaSalle……Sunday Afternoon/Record
at Morris…….Sunday Afternoon/Record
at Ottawa…….Sunday Afternoon/Record
Des Plaines
at Russell………Monday Evening/Minor
at Gurnee……..Monday Morning/Minor
at Lincolnshire….Monday Afternoon/Minor
at Des Plaines…..Monday Morning/Minor
at Riverside………Monday Morning/Moderate
Fox
at Algonquin……Monday Morning/Minor
at Montgomery…..Sunday evening/Minor
at Dayton…….Monday Morning/Moderate
Iroquois
at Rensselaer……Sunday Afternoon/Major
at Foresman…..Sunday Morning/Major
at Iroquois……Sunday Evening/Major
at Chebanse…..Sunday Evening/Record
Kankakee
at Dunns Bridge…..Tuesday Afternoon/Minor
at Kouts…..Tuesday Afternoon/Minor
at Shelby…..Sunday Morning/Record
at Momence…..Sunday Morning/Major
at Wilmington…..Sunday Afternoon/Major
Little Calumet
at Munster…..Sunday Morning/Moderate
Mazon
at Coal City…..Sunday Evening/Moderate
Sugar Creek
at Milford…..Sunday morning/Major
Vermilion
at Pontiac……Sunday Evening/Major
at Leonore…..Sunday Evening/Moderate
Kishwaukee
at Perryville…..Monday Morning/Minor
Thorn Creek
at Thornton…..Sunday Evening/Minor
West Branch DuPage
at Warrenville…..Monday Morning/Minor
DuPage
at Shorewood…..Monday Morning/Minor
East Branch Dupage
at Bollingbrook…..Sunday Evening/Moderate