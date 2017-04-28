× Flood Watch for most Chicago area rivers — 3 to 5-inches-plus rainfall Saturday – Monday could put most Chicago-area rivers in flood

A Flood Watch is in effect for most Chicago-area rivers from Sunday into at least the middle of next week due to anticipated heavy rains this weekend into the first part of next week. Latest projections by the National Weather Prediction Center Qualitative Precipitation Branch have Saturday-Monday rainfall totals over the Chicago-area ranging from 3-inches northern portion to 5-plus-inches southern portion. Some of our rivers are already flowing near bankfull and should these projections materialize, it would probably put most, of the Chicago-area rivers in flood – ranging from Minor to Record levels. Rivers under a Flood Watch are shown in dark green on the highlighted map.

Assuming rainfall forecasts are approximately correct, following is a list of rivers, the approximate time of initial flooding, and the eventual maximum flood potential per the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

River Initial Flood/Potential Flood