Two local companies receive warning letters from FDA

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two Naperville companies are among more than a dozen nationwide who have received warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration about selling fraudulent cancer-fighting products online.

The Vitamin C Foundation and Oxygen Health Systems are accused of marketing a variety of products that the FDA said were “not generally recognized as safe and effective” for fighting cancer. They were given 15 days from their April 17 notifications to correct the violations or face regulatory action.

The Vitamin C Foundation website talks about Vitamin C for use as a “non-toxic chemo” and also includes studies claiming Vitamin C can kill drug-resistant tuberculosis bacteria and protect against the Ebola virus. The company president says they are changing the website in accordance with FDA requirements.

Oxygen Health Systems has already changed its website. The FDA said the company website had cancer-fighting claims for everything from its Liposomal Complete Complex Plus and Graviola to its own vitamin C product as “helpful for: colds, flu, cancer … and diabetes.”