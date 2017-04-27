Sheriff seeks attempted murder charges after 2 Cook County jail officers attacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two Cook County sheriff's officers suffered serious injuries after being attacked by inmates at the Cook County jail Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows the officers trying to secure an area in the maximum security section of the jail.

Three prisoners rush at officers and began punching and kicking them.

Two of the attackers are being held in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty police officer two years ago.

Sheriff Tom Dart is now seeking attempted murder charges against all three inmates.