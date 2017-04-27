Security chief for Chicago Dept of Aviation fired

CHICAGO — The security chief for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports has been fired from the position.

The Chicago Tribune reports Jeffrey Redding failed to fully disclose the sexual harassment allegations against him by a female toll collector that prompted the Illinois toll way to terminate him from his job there.

The Chicago Dept of Aviation released a statement saying:

Effective today, Jeffrey Redding has been terminated from his duties at the Chicago Department of Aviation . Aviation Security Assistant Commissioner Kevin Zator will oversee safety and security operations for the CDA in the interim.

Redding had been on the hot seat since city aviation police officers dragged a passenger off a United airlines plane in an incident that went viral.

However, his firing today was for not coming clean about the end of his employment at the toll authority.