Rajon Rondo still unlikely to play for the Bulls in Game 6 against the Celtics

CHICAGO – When reporters caught a glimpse of him taking a few warm-up shots at practice on Tuesday, there has been a hope that the Bulls’ point guard might make a speedy return to the lineup.

Once again, it looks like it will have to wait.

In a conference call on Thursday, head coach Fred Hoiberg said that Rajon Rondo is still a “longshot” to return not only to Game 6 of the first round series with the Celtics on Friday night at the United Center but to even a potential Game 7 on Sunday should the Bulls win.

Hoiberg confirmed that Isaiah Canaan will be the Bulls’ starting point guard for Game 6. Rondo has missed the last three games after fracturing his right thumb in Game 2 of the series.

On a conference call, Fred Hoiberg said "nothing has changed" regarding Rondo, who will work out but "is a longshot" to return in series. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 27, 2017

According to Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky, Rondo has already been ruled out for Game 6.

For tomorrow night’s game vs. the Boston Celtics: Rajon Rondo (right thumb fracture) is OUT. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) April 27, 2017

Rondo’s presence has been missed by the Bulls, who have now dropped three-straight to the top-seeded Celtics after winning the first two games with the point guard in the lineup. The Bulls face elimination tomorrow at the United Center after a 108-97 loss in Game 5 in Boston.