× Rain slowly pulling away – cold air arrives

As the low pressure and cold front that brought overnight rains pulls away, rain will gradually diminish and end this suddenly chilly Thursday morning (see current radar mosaic below). Temperatures have dropped well into the 40s area-wide with coldest readings in the upper 30s at far western locations in Ogle, Lee and Winnebago Counties.

Heaviest rainfall totals in excess of an inch were reported in the far west/northwest locations with a good portion of the Chicago area receiving between 3-tenths to 6-tenths of an inch. Highest total was 1.25-inches at a site on the south side of Rockford with 1.17-inches at the Rockford airport where it was still raining at 9AM CDT. Chicago’s official O’Hare observation was .35-inch – Midway Airport reported .37-inch.

Following are some of the higher rainfall totals reported this morning…

Location Rainfall (inches)

Rockford 0.4S…..1.25

Rockford Airport…..1.17

Byron…..1.15

Belvidere…..1.10

Roscoe…..1.08

Sterling…..1.08

Ashton…..1.06

Dixon…..1.05

Rockford 0.7NW…..1.03

Amboy…..1.03

Rockford 3.3NE…..1.02

South Beloit…..1.00

Capron….. 0.97

Woodstock….. 0.84

Oglesby…. 0.83

DeKalb…..0.79

Winnebago….. 0.79

Valparaiso IN….. 0.77

Wonder Lake….. 0.73

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…