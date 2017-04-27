× Person of interest in connection to Cook County Judge murder hospitalized

CHICAGO — Chicago police are holding a man in connection to the murder of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles.

Myles, 66, was gunned down earlier this month outside of his home in the Roseland neighborhood. His girlfriend was wounded.

When police started questioning a man in connection with the shootings, the man suffered a medical emergency and now is in the hospital under police guard.

The alleged getaway driver, 37-year-old Joshua Smith, was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. He is being held at Cook County Jail without bond.

No one has been charged with the shooting itself.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.