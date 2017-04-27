× Nursing home workers threaten to strike next week

CHICAGO — Area nursing home workers are planning to go on strike on May 4, unless they get a new contract.

Union leaders made the announcement this morning ahead of the last scheduled contract negotiations got underway.

More than 5,000 people have been working without a contract for more than a year.

They’re demanding better wages and staffing levels.

A strike will affect more than 50 nursing homes in the area.

A federal mediator will attend today’s talks.