Man charged in murder of Cook County judge

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a man accused of murdering a Cook County judge.

Police believe Earl Wilson was the gunman in the fatal shooting of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles.

Myles was shot to death outside of his home in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this month. His girlfriend was wounded.

The alleged getaway driver, 37-year-old Joshua Smith, is charged as well.