× Man arrested for sexually abusing teen on CTA bus

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested an elderly man for molesting a 14-year-old girl on a CTA bus in Logan Square.

79-year-old Carlos de la Torre is charged with criminal sexual abuse.

He was arrested last night at his home in the 2700 block of North Sawyer.

Police say he approached the girl on the bus yesterday morning and assaulted her.

He then got off the bus near Milwaukee and Fullerton.

His picture was caught on surveillance cameras on the bus.