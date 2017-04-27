Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland park goers on Pirates of the Caribbean ride
ANAHEIM, Cal. — Disneyland park goers were given a pleasant surprise while on the Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride.
Johnny Depp stepped out amongst the props as everyone’s favorite pirate, Jack Sparrow, on Wednesday.
The Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride takes guests indoors and around sets cluttered with life-like characters, really giving them a sense of place.
When Depp came out as a real live moving and speaking Jack Sparrow, riders were thrilled.
Depp’s fifth and latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise,”Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is set to hit theaters on May 29, 2017.