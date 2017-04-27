× Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland park goers on Pirates of the Caribbean ride

ANAHEIM, Cal. — Disneyland park goers were given a pleasant surprise while on the Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride.

Johnny Depp stepped out amongst the props as everyone’s favorite pirate, Jack Sparrow, on Wednesday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride takes guests indoors and around sets cluttered with life-like characters, really giving them a sense of place.

When Depp came out as a real live moving and speaking Jack Sparrow, riders were thrilled.

JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Depp’s fifth and latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise,”Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is set to hit theaters on May 29, 2017.