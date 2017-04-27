Fallen officer’s son has memorable Senior Night with support from CPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE, Ill. -- It's was special night for the Hinsdale South varsity water polo team.

As the team's final home game for the season, tradition has it that the seniors on the team are accompanied by their parents.

Senior Cullen Gordon lost his father, Chicago police officer Michael Gordon in 2004. Officer Gordon was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a drunk driver in August of that year.

Tonight, as they have done so since that tragic day, Michael Gordon's former colleagues were there to show their love to Cullen.

As seniors were recognized tonight, Cullen and his mom were escorted by more than a dozen officers, some of whom had known Michael since the academy.

“I feel super happy that these officers came out to support me today,” Cullen said.

Michael was a veteran as well and just 30-years-old when he was killed. Cullen was 5 his older brother was 7.

In August, Cullen is off to the University of Oklahoma.