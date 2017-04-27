CPS simplifying high school application process

CHICAGO — Applying at Chicago public high schools is about to get a little easier.

The CPS high school application process has come under heavy criticism for being too complicated, but the school board will simplify it, starting next year.

There will be one standard application, where a student can list his or her top 20 preferences.

If the student isn’t accepted at any of the chosen schools, there’s an option to re-apply. Or, the student can simply enroll in a neighborhood school.