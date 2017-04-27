Bulls’ Rajon Rondo a ‘long shot’ to return from thumb injury

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench in the final minutes of their 115-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench in the final minutes of their 115-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — If the Chicago Bulls are to extend their postseason, they almost certainly will have to do it without Rajon Rondo.
Rondo has a fractured right thumb, and coach Fred Hoiberg says the backcourt catalyst is a “long shot” to play Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Nor does the coach expect Rondo to be available if a Game 7 is necessary. The veteran guard is scheduled to work out Thursday night.
Hoiberg says guard Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo’s place for a second straight game. The Celtics lead the first-round series 3-2. Since Rondo injured his hand in Game 2, Boston won three straight.