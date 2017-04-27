× Bulls’ Rajon Rondo a ‘long shot’ to return from thumb injury

CHICAGO — If the Chicago Bulls are to extend their postseason, they almost certainly will have to do it without Rajon Rondo.

Rondo has a fractured right thumb, and coach Fred Hoiberg says the backcourt catalyst is a “long shot” to play Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Nor does the coach expect Rondo to be available if a Game 7 is necessary. The veteran guard is scheduled to work out Thursday night.

Hoiberg says guard Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo’s place for a second straight game. The Celtics lead the first-round series 3-2. Since Rondo injured his hand in Game 2, Boston won three straight.