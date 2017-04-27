× Bears take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft

CHICAGO – Indeed the Bears made a pick in the Top 3 of the NFL Draft. But instead of staying put at the third selection, they decided to move up to make sure they got the guy they wanted.

On Thursday night the team made a trade with the 49ers to trade up to the second pick in the draft to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

To move up and get the pick, the Bears gave their No. 3 selection to San Francisco along with a 3rd round pick this year and in 2018 along with this year’s 4th round pick. Trubisky is the first quarterback selected in the first round since Rex Grossman in 2003.

A native of Mentor, Ohio, Trubisky played three seasons with the Tar Heels but made his greatest impact in 2016. He threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions, completing 68 percent of his passes in 13 starts. He finished his career with 4,762 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Trubisky’s starts during the 2016 season were his first while in Chapel Hill.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this selection