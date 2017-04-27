× Airport union and city battle over police rebranding

CHICAGO — A battle is brewing in the wake of the United Airlines passenger dragging incident between an airport union and the city.

The union representing Chicago’s airport police is trying to stop the city’s effort to rebrand officers as security detail, rather than as a “special police force”.

The union has asked the Illinois Labor Relations Board to order the city to leave the airport officers’ “duties and authority” alone until the union has the opportunity to bargain over any changes.