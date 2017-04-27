10 years later, many questions remain in the mysterious disappearance of Lisa Stebic

It’s been ten years since the disappearance of Lisa Stebic. The suburban mother of two vanished April 30,,2007 and the case quickly made national headlines as hundreds of people searched for her.

Police have always maintained that her husband, Craig Stebic, is their main person of interest. After initial interviews, he retained an attorney and stopped cooperating with police. The couple was going through a bitter divorce when she disappeared.

Now ten years later, Lisa’s family has practically lost hope that she will ever be found dead or alive. Police continue to call it an open investigation but say fewer tips are coming into their offices.

The Stebic children, who were 10 and 12 at the time of their mother’s disappearance, are now in their 20’s. Melanie Greenberg, a family spokesperson says, “I have not seen a picture of them. As you said they are adults now and they have no relationship with the family and that’s another rift that has been created because of this tragedy.”

The family has chosen not to mark the 10 year anniversary with a public event because they say it’s too difficult to continue hoping for something that may not happen.

Police call the Stebic case a “stagnant” case and not a “cold” case. The lead investigator checks in with federal law enforcement about once a month but without a body or the cooperation of Lisa Stebic’s husband it’s difficult to know what happened.

WGN News reached out to Craig Stebic’s attorney about scheduling an interview with Mr. Stebic. Attorney George Leonard says he continues to advice his client not to speak.

A Tip Line for the case is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call (815) 267-7217.